RICHARD WILLIS, 51, of Neerings, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Pwllglas Road, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood on August 25, 2023.

He was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

SARAH GAWN, 50, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Clarence Street on October 6, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GARETH JORDAN, 52, of Ty Brith, Dingestow, Monmouthshire was sentenced to a 12-month community order and made the subject of a five-year restraining order after he pleaded guilty to harassment between September 27 and October 28, 2023.

He must attend a 19-day accredited programme and pay £865 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TERENCE LUKE THOMAS GIBELLI, 35, of Nant y Cwm, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Heol Cwm, Waunlwyd, Ebbw Vale on October 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW KENNETH HICKS, 39, of Nantcarn Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Twyn Road, Abercarn on October 6, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROXANA-MARIA TURUIANU, 37, of St Mary Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LOUIS MOORE, 33, of Denny View, Caldicot must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on October 4, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ENAMUL MOTTAKIN, 25, of Price Close, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER JOHN MATTHEWS, 34, of Heol Maes Eirwg, St Mellons, Cardiff was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road, Newport on September 14, 2023.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.