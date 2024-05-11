ROBIN BARRETT, 27, of Lysaght Gardens, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 5, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KEELEIGH JONES, 26, of Gray Street, Abertillery must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on October 5, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JESS KERRIGAN, 21, of High Trees, Risca must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on October 4, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOANNE ALI, 36, of Llanwern Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAKE CHRISTOPHER MASON, 23, of Queen’s Hill, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMIRAH REYNOLDS, 22, of Highfield Road, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone in the city on June 27, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID CLIVE WAYMAN, 63, of East Pentwyn, Blaina was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 12, 2023.

He must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LIAM ROBERT HILL, 25, of Brynglas, Hollybush, Cwmbran must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on October 4, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SHABANA ALI, 41, of Methuen Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON FORD, 57, of Hillside Park, Bargoed, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.