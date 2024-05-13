A beautiful five-bedroom home with panoramic views of the country and nine acres of land has been put on the market.
Located in Langstone near the Coldra in Newport and iconic Celtic Manor Resort, the home has been listed for sale at a guide price of £1.8 million.
Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a spacious entrance hall which leads to a cloakroom, sitting room, family room, study/gym, kitchen/dining room, utility room and ground floor shower room.
The ground floor boasts a large family room with bi-fold doors which makes it light and airy.
It also has a spacious sitting room with a free-standing log burner and glazed doors which lead out to a sheltered courtyard with a raised flower bed and BBQ to one side.
It also has a study and a family gym with fantastic views, it could also be used as a playroom, office or arts and crafts studio.
There is a kitchen and dining room with an American-style fridge freezer and inset seating area, there is also a utility room with a washing machine and tumble dryer.
Stairs then led to the first floor and landing, with a master bedroom suite with a balcony and hot tub with lovely country views and an en-suite bathroom and dressing room.
Bedroom Six can be used as a nursery with French-facing doors which lead to a balcony, there are also a further three bedrooms with two en-suite shower rooms.
There is also a detached barn conversion, with two outdoor seating areas, a hot tub and a multi-vehicle parking space.
It has a kitchen and dining area with a sitting room and one bedroom on the ground floor which has an en-suite shower room.
On the first floor, there are a further two bedrooms with two en-suite shower rooms and a dressing area.
Outside there are wrought iron gates, and there is a small paddock with two shepherd huts with hot tubs.
Near the main home, there are three paddocks, with a BBQ area and fishpond with gates leading to a separate section having five kennels, a pig pen, an owl enclosure, and a chicken coop.
If you are interested in viewing this stunning family home contact Fine and Country on 029 2169 0690.
