Located in Langstone near the Coldra in Newport and iconic Celtic Manor Resort, the home has been listed for sale at a guide price of £1.8 million.

Upon entering the home, you are greeted with a spacious entrance hall which leads to a cloakroom, sitting room, family room, study/gym, kitchen/dining room, utility room and ground floor shower room.

The ground floor boasts a large family room with bi-fold doors which makes it light and airy.

It also has a spacious sitting room with a free-standing log burner and glazed doors which lead out to a sheltered courtyard with a raised flower bed and BBQ to one side.

The home boasts a spacious entrance hall, kitchen, living room and sitting room. Picture: Fine and Country (Image: Fine and Country)It also has a study and a family gym with fantastic views, it could also be used as a playroom, office or arts and crafts studio.

There is a kitchen and dining room with an American-style fridge freezer and inset seating area, there is also a utility room with a washing machine and tumble dryer.

Stairs then led to the first floor and landing, with a master bedroom suite with a balcony and hot tub with lovely country views and an en-suite bathroom and dressing room.

Bedroom Six can be used as a nursery with French-facing doors which lead to a balcony, there are also a further three bedrooms with two en-suite shower rooms.

There is also a detached barn conversion, with two outdoor seating areas, a hot tub and a multi-vehicle parking space.

The home boasts specious bedrooms with en-suits and stunning views with a pond. Picture: Fine and Country (Image: Fine and Country)It has a kitchen and dining area with a sitting room and one bedroom on the ground floor which has an en-suite shower room.

On the first floor, there are a further two bedrooms with two en-suite shower rooms and a dressing area.

Outside there are wrought iron gates, and there is a small paddock with two shepherd huts with hot tubs.

The home has a family gym which can be used as a playroom or an office. Picture: Fine and Country (Image: Fine and Country)Near the main home, there are three paddocks, with a BBQ area and fishpond with gates leading to a separate section having five kennels, a pig pen, an owl enclosure, and a chicken coop.

If you are interested in viewing this stunning family home contact Fine and Country on 029 2169 0690.