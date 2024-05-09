Seren James, 15 was last on St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd in Caerphilly, yesterday morning (Wednesday, May 8) at 9 am.

Gwent Police, said: "We are appealing for information to find Seren James, who has been reported as missing.

"Seren 15, was last seen on St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, at around 9 am on Wednesday 8 May and officers are concerned for her welfare.

"She is described as around 5 ft 3 inches tall, of slim build with bright red hair past her shoulders and black roots.

"Seren is believed to have links to Bedwas, Abertridwr and Llanbradach.

"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400149852."