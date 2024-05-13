Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Abel Morgan-Hayes was born on April 27, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 10oz. His parents are Hannah Lee and Danny Morgan-Hayes, of Cwmbran, and his big brother is Milo Morgan-Hayes, one.

Rosie Powell was born on March 12, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 11oz. Her parents are Jennifer and Clark Powell, of Cwmbran, and her big brother is Michael, three.

Esmae Carly Higgs was born on April 12, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 12oz. She is the first child of Kassy Peploe and Llewellyn Higgs, of Cwmbran.