A TWO-CAR crash stopped traffic in Maindee, Newport on Thursday.
The crash involved two cars and took place on Chepstow Road in Maindee on Thursday, May 9 and temporarily delayed motorists.
Gwent Police received reports of the car crash at around 5.40pm and officers from the force attended the scene.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "There were no reports of any injuries."
