A TWO-CAR crash stopped traffic in Maindee, Newport on Thursday.

The crash involved two cars and took place on Chepstow Road in Maindee on Thursday, May 9 and temporarily delayed motorists.

Gwent Police received reports of the car crash at around 5.40pm and officers from the force attended the scene.

South Wales Argus: Chepstow Road in MaindeeChepstow Road in Maindee (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "There were no reports of any injuries."