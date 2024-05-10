AN appeal has been launched to find a 15-year-old from Caerphilly who has been missing for two days.
Seren James, 15, was last seen on St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, at around 9am on Wednesday, May 8.
Gwent Police, who launched the appeal, described Ms James as "around 5 ft 3 inches tall, of slim build with bright red hair past her shoulders and black roots."
Officers have said they are "concerned for her welfare".
The police force said they believe Ms James has links to Bedwas, Abertridwr and Llanbradach.
The force added: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400149852.
"Seren is also urged to get in touch with us."
