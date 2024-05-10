Cancer Research UK’s Big Hike will take place in the national park for the first time on June 15, 2024, to raise money for life-saving research.

Anyone who signs up now can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code BHSALE24.*

Suitable for everyone from first-timers to regular ramblers or experienced hikers, the one-day event offers half or full marathon distances.

Or people can choose to take part in a shorter 10k option with their little hikers aged 12 and up.

Starting in Brecon, the event will take in breathtaking views on the Taff Trail, explore remarkable forests and beautiful canals.

Walkers will be supported every step of the way. The route is clearly signposted with friendly volunteers on hand, support points with snacks and drinks and a hot meal at the finish. Participants will also receive a Big Hike finisher medal and recorded walking time to recognise their incredible achievement.

Cancer Research UK has teamed up with hiking experts to provide a comprehensive training plan and fundraising advice is also available to help people make every step count.

Sam Morris, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Wales, said: “Nearly one in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, but all of us can support the research that will beat it. That’s why we’re urging beginners and seasoned walkers alike to play their part and help our scientists to keep making new discoveries.

“Signing up for Big Hike is a great opportunity for people to set themselves an achievable challenge and enjoy some spectacular scenery – all in aid of a good cause.

“Whether supporters walk with friends and family or go solo and meet new people along the way, there’s no greater motivation to take part than knowing you’ll be helping to save lives.”

In the last 50 years, Cancer Research UK has helped double cancer survival in the UK.

Sam said: “Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our supporters, together, we are beating cancer. Every day, people are being diagnosed earlier, have access to kinder and more effective treatments, and in some cases, cancers are prevented completely.

“We want to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. By signing up to Big Hike Brecon Beacons and raising vital funds, people can help us take big steps towards more big breakthroughs.”

Sign up now at cruk.org/bighike