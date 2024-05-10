Make the most of getting the BBQ and paddling pools out as heavy rain and thunderstorms are on their way to Gwent this weekend.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to cause issues for those travelling and using public transport and could lead to flooding.

The weather alert is in place until 10 pm on Sunday, May 12 and covers most of Wales including Gwent.

The warning comes after a brief spell of warm weather which is expected to last until Sunday with temperatures reaching as high as 26C in parts of Wales.

The Met Office say that tonight will stay dry overnight with clear spells across the country.

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 11 is expected to be the hottest day of the week so far with temperatures reaching 23 degrees across Gwent.

It will feel pleasantly warm with light winds and a dry start to Saturday with expected to be the last clear and dry day before rain sets in.

Sunday’s weather forecast shows temperatures of up to 21 degrees despite it being cloudy there are warnings of heavy rain.

The Met Office said: “Heavy and thundery showers likely on Sunday before rain and blustery winds return from the southwest on Monday and Tuesday and feeling cooler.”