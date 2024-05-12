'Sound Lad', a 15-minute film exploring gender-based violence from the perspective of young men who want to be part of the solution, was premiered at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport on Thursday, May 9 with a Q&A panel after.

Along with men from all walks of life who helped to shape the film with their personal accounts, those that were involved in the project include Mataio Brown, founder of She Is Not Your Rehab; Andrew Jenkins of The Traitor; and Love Island's Connagh Howard.

Zhivago Greaux, a coach at St Joseph’s boxing gym in Newport who has been involved in the 'Sound' campaign since the early days, said: "We had the launch [of the Sound campaign] in St Joseph’s Gym and we’ve had this event now for the Sound Lad documentary, back in Newport.

Audience that came together to watch the premiere of 'Sound Lad' at The Riverfront

Zhivago Greaux

“For us as a city it’s huge, the campaign is huge and the whole of Newport should be behind it."

Sound Lad, was filmed in Wrexham, Flintshire, Newport, Denbighshire and Cardiff and takes in accounts from men, including those who openly admit their behaviour hasn’t been ‘sound’ in the past.

Andrew Jenkins from The Traitor with the film crew

Engagement board at the 'Sound Lad' event

The film aims to focus on "society’s perceptions of masculinity, and how damaging stereotypes can cause deep seated issues for men when it comes to relationships."

Speaking on his experience at the boxing gym to bring men into the conversation when tackling violence against women and since working on the Sound campaign, Mr Greaux said: "I’m lucky enough to have the respect of the [boys in the gym]. They do listen and try to learn from me.

Zhivago Greaux using one of the engagement boards

Andrew Jenkins of The Traitor

“I was raised by a woman, so for me this campaign is dear to my heart. It’s giving something back to what my mum’s taught me.”

Cal Roberts, a music producer from Flintshire, spoke about his involvement in the project, saying if the 'Sound' project had been around earlier in his life, he would have reflected on his past behaviours, and added, "many of them stemmed from my relationships with other men, including my dad".

Panellists at the Q&A

Andrew Jenkins

The documentary has been created as part of the Welsh Government’s 'Sound' campaign - which has spent the last year working with young men in Wales to educate them about gender-based violence and healthy relationships, with the aim of ending violence against women, domestic abuse, and sexual violence.

'It's My Shout' productions - an independent film production company that provides training for those interested in film making and the creative industries - were then commissioned to create the documentary.

Love Island's Connagh Howard

Connagh discussing his involvement with the campaign

'Sound Lad' showcase

Lee Evans, a keen gymgoer who hosts the Zito Run podcast, features in the documentary and said: “All I can do is own what I’ve done in the past and hold myself accountable for my issues."

Mr Evans added: “Conversation is the key to it all. It’s the key to undoing some of these problematic behaviours."

Watch the documentary here, or visit their social media channels (Instagram and ​TikTok) to be part of the conversation.