Many enjoyed attending the Bruce Springsteen concert in Cardiff while others enjoyed the recent sunshine and exotic trips to Norway.

Here are some pictures our readers sent in.

Children doing the cancer research UK race for life muddy fun run. Picture: Hayley Anne Marie Evans (Image: Hayley Anne Marie Evans)A mum sent in this picture of her children completing the Cancer Research Muddy 5K fun run in Cardiff on Saturday, May 4.

Abergavenny Music Festival at Abergavenny Castle on Sunday, May 5. Picture: Pete Biggins (Image: Pete Biggins)Pete Biggins sent this picture of crowds enjoying the AM fest at Abergavenny Castle. Picture: Pete Biggins

Bruce Springsteen live at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, May 5. Picture: Ceri-Anne Morgan (Image: Ceri-Anne Morgan)Ceri-Anne sent in this amazing close-up of Bruce Springsteen as she attends the concert in Cardiff. Picture: Ceri-Anne Morgan

One of readers sent in this stunning sunset in Rhossili. Picture: Rachel Richards (Image: Rachel Richards)Rachel Richards sent in this stunning picture of a sunset in Rhossili which was the highlight of her week. Picture: Rachel Richards.

A reader sent in this picture of thousands enjoying Bruce Springsteen. Picture: James Murphy (Image: James Murphy)Crowds enjoy Bruce Springsteen at the Principality Stadium, which was the highlight of the week for most readers. Picture: James Murphy

Rhian's highlight of the week is having her first paddleboard lesson at Llandegfedd Lake. Picture: Rhian Meredith (Image: Rhian Meredith)Rhian's highlight of the week is having her first paddleboard lesson at Llandegfedd Lake. Picture: Rhian Meredith

Reader Gillian Swatton has sent in this stunning image of The Norwegian Fjords from her trip to Norway. Picture: Gillian Swatton (Image: Gillian Swatton)Gillian sent in this beautiful image of the Norwegian Fjords from her trip to Norway. Picture: Gillian Swatton