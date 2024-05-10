We asked Argus readers about the highlights of their week so far and this is what they said.
Many enjoyed attending the Bruce Springsteen concert in Cardiff while others enjoyed the recent sunshine and exotic trips to Norway.
Here are some pictures our readers sent in.
A mum sent in this picture of her children completing the Cancer Research Muddy 5K fun run in Cardiff on Saturday, May 4.
Pete Biggins sent this picture of crowds enjoying the AM fest at Abergavenny Castle. Picture: Pete Biggins
Ceri-Anne sent in this amazing close-up of Bruce Springsteen as she attends the concert in Cardiff. Picture: Ceri-Anne Morgan
Rachel Richards sent in this stunning picture of a sunset in Rhossili which was the highlight of her week. Picture: Rachel Richards.
Crowds enjoy Bruce Springsteen at the Principality Stadium, which was the highlight of the week for most readers. Picture: James Murphy
Rhian's highlight of the week is having her first paddleboard lesson at Llandegfedd Lake. Picture: Rhian Meredith
Gillian sent in this beautiful image of the Norwegian Fjords from her trip to Norway. Picture: Gillian Swatton
