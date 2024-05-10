While temperatures aren’t soaring just yet, it’s important to know the rules when it comes to sunbathing – especially if you plan to strip off to avoid tan lines.

Nick Ross, law lecturer at ULaw, states: “It may be surprising to find out that topless sunbathing is perfectly legal for both men and women in the UK.

“Full public nudity is also not a crime but only if the person who strips off has no intention to cause alarm or distress. There are specific offences relating to intentional exposure.”

According to the law, it's not an offence to be naked in public, but it can be an offence if you cause distress or alarm to others.

That means you're perfectly fine to sunbathe in the nude in your own garden - as long as it doesn't upset your neighbours.

This is what the actual law states: "In the absence of any sexual context and in relation to nudity where the person has no intention to cause alarm or distress it will normally be appropriate to take no action unless members of the public were actually caused harassment, alarm or distress (as opposed to considering the likelihood of this)."

So if you live in the countryside with no one overlooking your garden, go ahead but you might want to think again if you live near others.

It's also recommended that people who want to sunbathe naked should inform their neighbours first.

Nick added: “For those hoping to catch some sunshine in the garden these same rules still apply.

“It’s advisable to let the neighbours know this is what you’re planning or find a part of the garden shielded from view, so you can avoid causing any unnecessary shock or a call to the police.”