The Labour representative for Crosskeys will take over the role after serving as deputy to outgoing mayor, Cllr Mike Adams.

Cllr Simmonds said it was “an honour and a privilege” to serve as the civic leader of the council, in what will be his second term as mayor.

He thanked his family members for their support, and also paid tribute to his close friend Cllr Adams, who presented him with the mayoral chains.

Labour councillor Dawn Ingram-Jones, who represents the Aberbargoed and Bargoed ward, will serve as deputy mayor for the coming year.

“Thank you all for your faith in me,” said Cllr Simmonds at a meeting on Thursday May 9. “We look forward to meeting even more residents of Caerphilly [and] seeing how they continue to help and support” their communities.

The mayor’s chosen charity for this year will be Dreams and Wishes, which “grants the wishes of seriously-ill children”, he added.

Cllr Simmonds’ time as mayor will be in a purely ceremonial role, after councillors voted on Thursday to adopt a new presiding member role to chair council meetings.

Cllr Adams, who spent the past year as Caerphilly Council mayor, thanked colleagues for their support and said it had been “an honour to represent the authority”.

He paid tribute to his wife, Gloria, for her support, and also thanked Cllr Simmonds for being his deputy mayor.

“It’s been a privilege to meet some very talented young people and some very inspirational residents,” added Cllr Adams, whose chosen charity – Guide Dogs for the Blind – will receive £3,200 from various fundraising events throughout the past year.