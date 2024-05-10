The Glenn Miller & Big Band Spectacular features favourite swing chart-toppers including Moonlight Serenade, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000 Take The A Train and April In Paris - numbers that shot band leaders such as Glenn Miller, Count Basie and Duke Ellington to worldwide stardom. Alongside cool vibe classics from Swing vocalists including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin plus a song from our surprise guest vocalist, this two-hour plus show recreates the magical era of the Big Band, live on stage.

The acclaimed British Moonlight Serenade Orchestra UK, directed by band leader Kevin Cunningham, has wowed audiences across the country. From playing under the wing of a bomber at the American Air Museum, to sold-out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Moonlight Serenade Orchestra always hit the right notes.

Kevin Cunningham said: "Our audiences can expect a fun, high-energy wall of sound from a 16-piece American style Big Band playing the numbers that everyone knows and loves. Swing is for everyone as proven by the huge popularity of Strictly Come Dancing, Peaky Blinders and the many Blitz Balls that are held every year. Keeping the music alive for new listeners to discover and come to love is important to us all and I know that comes across in our shows”.

The Moonlight Serenade Orchestra features the very best musicians, with credits ranging from BBC Big Band to West End theatre bands, as well as an outstanding vocalist. With classic arrangements, spectacular solos, a choreographed brass section and a sensational segment played from the stalls, the show embodies the real essence of Swing.

The show will feature classics from Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Frank Sinatra and many more and will be on at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, Newport, on Wednesday May 22, 2024.