The electricity distribution company is launching a funding initiative as part of a five-year pledge to help schools in areas of high economic deprivation to reach net zero goals.

Working with Solar for Schools, it’s looking to give grants for solar projects at schools in its South Wales, South West and Midlands licence areas.

The £2.7 million commitment forms part of National Grid’s Social Contract, which aims to add value to the environment and to the lives of communities and colleagues.

National Grid is looking to support schools in areas of high economic deprivation to improve value to the environment (Image: National Grid)National Grid’s community engagement manager, Ellie Patey, said: “This new fund aims to help more schools adopt solar power to decarbonise and to reduce energy costs. It’s also an important way to engage pupils in ways to reduce carbon and emissions.

“Working together with Solar for Schools means our grants can unlock significant financial and carbon savings, as well as educational benefits, over and above what could have been achieved working in isolation.”

The first two schools to benefit from this funding are already seeing the advantages, saving more than £3,500 on energy bills in the last month.

The Ark Victoria Academy and Ark Kings Academy in Birmingham are expected to make savings of £1.2 million over the lifetime of the solar panels, money that will be reinvested back into education or vital school infrastructure.

The solar kit is also expected to save more than 1,153 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime; equivalent to taking 260 fossil-fuelled cars off the road for a year.

As part of the project, around 2,000 students at the two schools have taken part in hands-on educational workshops, assemblies and a library of STEM-related resources, covering energy, efficiency, sustainability and economics.

Director of Solar for Schools UK Ann Flaherty said: “Our education programme links the solar on the roof with the curriculum in the classroom. We always say, learn from your school buildings not just inside them.

"By getting solar on the roofs of schools we’re empowering students and helping them see they can do something locally to reduce carbon.”

Applications for National Grid solar panel grants are now open. Schools can find out more about grant eligibility criteria and register their interest at: https://funnel.solarforschools.co.uk/NationalGrid