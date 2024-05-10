LIVE: Heavy traffic on M4 as heatwave weekend begins

- Heavy traffic is being reported on the M4 in both directions as the weekend heatwave begins
- Delays of six minutes and increasing are being reported around J24 and J26
- Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-20s this weekend with people looking to make the most of it
Live
