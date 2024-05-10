South Wales Argus
LIVE: Heavy traffic on M4 as heatwave weekend begins

Heatwave weekend sees heavy traffic on M4

By Sallie Phillips

  • Heavy traffic is being reported on the M4 in both directions as the weekend heatwave begins
  • Delays of six minutes and increasing are being reported around J24 and J26
  • Temperatures are expected to hit the mid-20s this weekend with people looking to make the most of it

