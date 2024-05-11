The singing superstar will thrill the audience in Cardiff this November 4-9 as he stars as Frank ‘n’ Furter at the New Theatre Cardiff.

This marks Mr Donovan's return to the role in the UK after more than 25 years.

Mr Donovan made a name for himself in London's West End, playing Joseph in the 1991 revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

He later played Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Grease The Musical.

His debut album, platinum in Australia, was the biggest selling album in the UK in 1989.

Mr Donovan has expressed his excitement about his upcoming stint in the show.

He said: "I am thrilled to dive into the exhilarating role of Frank 'n' Furter with a fantastic new cast and Time-warp with audiences throughout the UK.

"We promise to deliver the freshest Rocky EVER, that audiences will not forget.

"So, buckle up, as the show promises to be a wild and wicked ride!"

The upcoming show promises to be a vibrant celebration of Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, it features beloved songs and outrageous characters that have made the Rocky Horror Show a worldwide phenomenon for over five decades.

Cardiff theatregoers can anticipate infectious energy and timeless hits like 'Sweet Transvestite', 'Science Fiction/Double Feature', 'Dammit Janet' and, of course, the timeless floor-filler, 'The Time-Warp'.

Tickets for the Rocky Horror Show's Cardiff run are available now at newtheatrecardiff.co.uk or by calling 0343 310 0041.

