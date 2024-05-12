If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Diva, female, three years old, Bichon Frise. Diva has come from a breeder and has never lived in a home before. Diva enjoys the company of other dogs. She can live with kind resident dogs or could be the only dog in the right home. She can live with older dog savvy children. She will need understanding adopters that can help her learn new skills such as housetraining and how to walk on a lead. Diva has some hormonal alopecia which should resolve when she is spayed.

Shadow, female, three years old, German Wire-haired Pointer. Shadow is a very friendly and could happily fit into a home with a dog or as an only dog. She is extremely good at climbing, so a garden with wooden fences or a wall would be needed. She would love someone to take her on long walks and show her the world. Don’t keep this lady waiting, apply now, adopt her and enjoy the happiness she will bring to your family.

Lucy, female, seven months old, Collie. Lucy is friendly, confident and active. She would love a home where she gets to go on long walks and do something to keep her busy collie brain busy. Lucy could live with another dog or dogs or, in the right circumstances, we may consider homing Lucy as an only dog with experienced dog owners and in a home where she was regularly socialised with other dogs. Lucy is a beginner on a lead. She can live with older dog savvy children.

Lizzie, female, two years old, Cocker Spaniel Cross. Lizzie has come from a breeder. Lizzie will need to be the only dog in the home as she gets jealous of other dogs. She has never lived in a home before so will need kind understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as housetraining and walking on a lead/harness when she is ready.

Button, male, two years old, Old English Sheepdog. Button is a gorgeous boy who has come from his breeder to find a loving home. He would benefit from being with a resident dog in his new home to be his buddy and boost his confidence. He will need to learn about house training and how to walk on a lead as well as other home skills. Sadly Button was quite matted so has had to be shaved but this will grow back!