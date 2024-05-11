Eager applicants should have a solid love and passion for sewing, with experience in creating a range of garments.

The potential sewing challenges for the next series could involve crafting womenswear, menswear, and childrenswear.

It's not crucial to have all bases covered; the show recognises everyone has their own strengths, weaknesses, and preferred projects.

There will be plenty of time to practice throughout the process.

Presented by Kiell Smith-Bynoe and judged by Patrick Grant and Esme Young, the next series is looking to seek out Britain's top home sewers.

The tenth series returns to BBC One on Tuesday, May 21, at 9pm, and it will also be available to stream and catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Potential future seamster stars must beat the application deadline, set for 8pm on May 15, 2024.

Applications can be submitted online at www.applyforsewingbee.co.uk and more information can be found by contacting applyforsewingbee@loveproductions.co.uk.