There is nothing better than sitting down by the beach with a coffee, enjoying the sunshine.

With that in mind, The Week has put together a list of the best beach cafes in the UK that you have to visit.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Take a trip to the coast and eat at one of these beachside venues, which offer everything from locally caught fish to regional specialities – guaranteed to have no sand in the sandwiches and all served up with a side of sea view."

Where is your favourite café by the beach? (Image: Getty Images)

From Tyne and Wear to Cornwall and everywhere in between the list is sure to have a café to cater for everyone's needs.

The best beach cafés in the UK

The best beach cafés in the UK, according to The Week, are:

The Hive Beach Cafe - Burton Bradstock, Dorset

Riley's Fish Shack - Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

Goat Ledge - St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

The Hidden Hut - Truro, Cornwall

Secret Beach Bar and Kitchen - Swansea

Harry's Shack - Portstewart, Co Londonderry

The Lookout - Holkham, Norfolk

You can see the full list and more details on each beach café on The Week website.

South Wales beach café named among best in the UK

The Secret Beach Bar and Kitchen in Swansea was the only place in Wales to feature on The Week's list of best beach cafés.

The Secret Beach Bar and Kitchen is a "wood-walled café on the sands" located "just below the Uplands suburb where the poet Dylan Thomas grew up", said The Times.

The Week added: "Tuck in to a Welsh breakfast with laverbread and cockles, or the international favourites on the lunch and dinner menu, such as crab ravioli, halloumi burger or steak salad, while enjoying the view of "a long and splendid curving shore", as Thomas described it.

"And the bar in the name is amply stocked with cocktails, beers, wines, soft drinks and hot beverages."

Visitors to the Secret Beach Bar and Kitchen seemed to agree with the high praise from The Week, with it boasting a 4 out of 5 rating on Tripadvisor from 566 reviews.

RECOMMENDED READING:

One person, commenting on Tripadvisor, said: "Lovely place, great view and really friendly staff. Georgia was so helpful and really friendly.

"Will come back again very soon. Thank you for a lovely time."

While another visitor added: "Very polite staff. Right by the beach so perfect for outside seating on a nice sunny day!

"Ordered an oat milk latte and orange juice both me and my girlfriend were satisfied. Dog friendly aswell!"