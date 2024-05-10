A NEW barbershop is set to open its doors this weekend, with the owner offering prizes to his first customers and discounted prices.

Kingsway Barbers will open its doors on Saturday, May 11, in the Kingsway Centre, with owner offering what he calls "a lucky dip system offering a variety of prizes to his first customers, including discounted cuts, services and products from Kingsway Barbers".

Jordan, owner of Kingsway Barbers, said he will be "offering a variety of services, from skin fades to hot shaves.

South Wales Argus: Owner of Kingsway Barbers, JordanOwner of Kingsway Barbers, Jordan (Image: Beacon Lily)

"As a new father myself, I understand the importance of keeping prices low while still providing the best service possible,"

Jordan said this is why he will be offering "top quality haircuts for all ages at affordable prices."

South Wales Argus: Jordan said he has been a self-taught barber since he was in his teensJordan said he has been a self-taught barber since he was in his teens (Image: Beacon Lily)

The owner of Kingsway Barbers was previously a mobile barber and taught himself the craft since he was in his teens.

At the Kingsway Barbers opening, Jordan said he will have prizes "from other local businesses including cakes from Delicious Delights and Pristine Clean."