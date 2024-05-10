Kingsway Barbers will open its doors on Saturday, May 11, in the Kingsway Centre, with owner offering what he calls "a lucky dip system offering a variety of prizes to his first customers, including discounted cuts, services and products from Kingsway Barbers".

Jordan, owner of Kingsway Barbers, said he will be "offering a variety of services, from skin fades to hot shaves.

Owner of Kingsway Barbers, Jordan (Image: Beacon Lily)

"As a new father myself, I understand the importance of keeping prices low while still providing the best service possible,"

Jordan said this is why he will be offering "top quality haircuts for all ages at affordable prices."

Jordan said he has been a self-taught barber since he was in his teens (Image: Beacon Lily)

The owner of Kingsway Barbers was previously a mobile barber and taught himself the craft since he was in his teens.

At the Kingsway Barbers opening, Jordan said he will have prizes "from other local businesses including cakes from Delicious Delights and Pristine Clean."