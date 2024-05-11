The RBL is holding its annual conference for 2024 in the city, with the parade taking place on Sunday, May 12.

The public is invited to join the parade where around 300 RBL members, backed by the regimental band of the Royal Welsh, will march through the city centre to the cenotaph.

High Street and Upper Dock Street, from Skinner Street to Old Green roundabout, will be closed from 5am till noon.

Also experiencing closures from 7am till noon are: Old Green roundabout, Town Bridge, Caerleon Road (from Clarence Place to Church Road), Chepstow Road (from Clarence Place to Cedar Road), Corporation Road (from Clarence Place to St Vincent Road), and East Usk Road (from Clarence Place to Tregare Street).