The Vulcan originally stood on Adam Street in Adamsdown, Cardiff before it was removed and re-built brick by brick at St Fagans Museum in 2012.

Now 12 years later the long-awaited pub is set to re-open to the public for the first time today following a campaign to save it from demolition.

The Vulcan Hotel was offered to Amgueddfa Cymru - Museum Wales in 2012. The historic building team dismantled the landmark brick by brick and moved it to St Fagans.

Bethan Lewis, Head of Museum at St Fagans National Museum of History said: “We are very excited to open The Vulcan Hotel in May 2024.

"We know how much people have been looking forward to seeing The Vulcan open at St Fagans and it will be a great addition to our collection of historic buildings.

“Our team of historic building experts and curators have been hard at work meticulously recreating the 1915 pub and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to experience this iconic piece of Cardiff history.”

In 1915, the Vulcan Hotel underwent a significant renovation that resulted in the addition of distinctive green and brown tiles to its frontage, as well as a redesign of its interior.

Today, visitors can catch a glimpse of the pub as it appeared in that year, with the renovations on full display.

The Vulcan is one of the newest additions to St Fagans National Museum of History, which boasts over forty historic buildings.

Jane Richardson, Chief Executive at Amgueddfa Cymru said: "St Fagans National Museum of History is an award-winning museum, and we welcome over 500,000 visitors annually.

"The Vulcan Hotel is a significant addition to the collection as it allows us to tell the story of Newtown and the Irish diaspora who lived there.

“Visitors to the pub will be able to experience what life was like in 1915 and we look forward to welcoming the first customers in May.

"I am also looking forward to raising a glass to celebrate and visitors will be able to enjoy a drink of our Vulcan beer on site.”