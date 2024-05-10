South Wales Argus
LIVE: Major A-road closed by crash at Welsh border with police on scene

Live

A40 Southbound closed between Ganarew and Monmouth by crash

Emergency
Monmouth
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A40 southbound between Ganarew and Monmouth has been closed due to a crash
  • Emergency services are on scene
  • Drivers are advised that diversions are in place and to avoid the area

