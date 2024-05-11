As we edge closer to summer and the weather starts to improve, more and more people across the UK will be heading out to spend time in their local beer garden.

But with so many great spots up and down the south Wales coast to choose from it can be hard to decide where to go to enjoy a pint and catch up with mates while soaking up the sun.

To help, the experts at Design My Night, have come up with a list of the top 50 beer gardens from across the UK - the full list of which can been seen here.

Introducing the list, Design My Night said: "The UK's cobbled corners and vast green landscapes aren't its only treasures.

"Bringing you beaut boozers up and down the country, we're filling this list with everything special about the UK beer garden.

"From stunning views and secret spots to crisp cold pints in the sunshine, we're celebrating what it means to have a drink outside."

The South Wales beer gardens among the best in the UK

Three beer gardens in South Wales featured among the best in the UK:

Brewhouse and Kitchen, Cardiff

BrewStone, Swansea

The Pod, Newport

Address: The Pod, Rodney Road, Newport, NP19 0AP

Rating: 4 out of 5 (785 reviews)

Describing The Pod, the experts at Design My Night said: "The Pod Newport is a unique, gritty New York-inspired gin and cocktail bar, bringing a touch of class both inside and out.

"Tasty street food, Sunday lunch and gin serves are available Wednesday to Sunday along with some of the best cocktails in town.

"Celebrating something special? Book into a Party Pod. They're perfect for birthdays, hen/stag parties, engagements, small weddings or corporate meetings or events.

"The Pod Newport - THE place to meet and catch up with friends and family."

Brewhouse and Kitchen, Cardiff (Pontcanna)

Address: Sophia Close, Cardiff, CF11 9HW

Rating: Not supplied

Describing Cardiff's Brewhouse and Kitchen, Design My Night said: "A wholesome, honest and community friendly pub in the heart of Cardiff, Brewhouse & Kitchen Cardiff is the ultimate location for casual drinks, plates and catching up on the regular with mates.

"Found practically next door to Glamorgan Cricket (Swalec Stadium) and Sport Wales National Centre, Brewhouse & Kitchen Cardiff is a sports-friendly pub that pays homage to the greats with frames and posters dotting the walls amongst classic booths, dining tables and authentic pub pumps.

"Whether you're headed to Brewhouse & Kitchen Cardiff for an informal pub dinner that ranges from Sunday roasts to steak and pies, settling in for a night of pints and ale or tucking into one of their many sporting events, Brewhouse & Kitchen Cardiff have a little something for everyone."

BrewStone, Swansea

Address: 33 Uplands Cres, Uplands, Swansea, SA2 0NP

Rating: 4 out of 5 (324 reviews)

Describing BrewStone, Design My Night said: "BrewStone is an independent day to night bar and restaurant venue located in the popular area of Uplands, Swansea."

It is open every day from 7am both restaurant and bar facilities.

The restaurant serves "a variety of unique, tasty food from hearty breakfasts through to dinner, all cooked in our authentic wood-fired oven with fresh, locally sourced ingredients".

In the evenings the right side opens up into an "industrial style Copper Bar" which serves non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks including craft beer, wine and cocktails.

The cocktail list at BrewStone is described as "eclectic" and all are created in-house by "mixology experts, who fuse knowledge and ingredients to create authentic, one-of-a-kind cocktail masterpieces that are worth trying".