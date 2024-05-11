The city council has unveiled a refurbished play area in Lliswerry's Black Ash Park.

It is the latest to be upgraded as part of the Newport City Council's investment initiative to improve play areas across the city.

Pupils from Lliswerry Primary School gave the new equipment a thumbs up.

The council said every play area included in the programme will be upgraded following consultation with residents.

This is to ensure their needs and preferences are considered at all stages of the work.