Walkers are responsible for a range of products including Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.

Several popular crisp flavours have been axed by Walkers in recent months.

In November, the crisp giant revealed it had stopped making Salt and Vinegar Quavers, while in October fans discovered the popular Worcester sauce flavour had been discontinued.

Then in December, Walkers confirmed they had also stopped making Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps and Max Wasabi Peanuts.

Marmite flavoured crisps were also discontinued from the Walkers range earlier this year, before returning to stores across the UK with Northern Ireland brand Tayto.

Walkers has stemmed the crisp cull in recent months however, with the launch of various new flavours.

In February it added two new flavours to its Sensations range - Mature Cheddar and Chilli Chutney and Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn.

The in March shoppers spotted brand new Extra Flamin Hot Crunchy Wotsits in stores across the UK.

Walkers confirms change to Monster Munch Flamin' Hot crisps

Walkers fans were beginning to worry another popular crisp flavour had been scrapped.

People have taken to social media recently to report they have been unable to find Monster Munch Flamin' Hot crisps.

They are now called Sweet & Spicy Flamin Hot.

One person, posting on X (formerly Twitter), said: "@walkers_crisps what is happening with monster munch flamin hot?!

"Cannot be found anywhere only the sweet and spicy variation which cannot compete with the original."

But Walkers Crisps has now confirmed that Monster Munch Flamin' Hot crisps have undergone a "facelift" and has now changed name.

A Walkers Crisps spokesperson, replying on X, said: "We have given them a facelift! They are now called Sweet & Spicy Flamin Hot.

"We'll be sure to pass your comments over to the wider team."