VEHICLES will be banned on a number of roads in Monmouthshire this week.
The closures are being put in place due to necessary road works.
These are the following roads:
- Cross Street, Abergavenny
- Market Street, Abergavenny
- Pwll Du Road, Twyn Wenallt, Gilwern
- Pwll Du Road, Clydach
- Dan Y Bont, Gilwern
- A40, Hardwick Roundabout, Abergavenny (lane closure only May 13 11pm - May 14 6am)
- Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli (from May 10 - 14)
- Jingle Street, Mitchel Troy (8pm-6am on May 11)
- A40, Monmouth - (near its junction with Wye Bridge) (lane closure only May 16/17)
- Agincourt Square (locally known as Barton's Lane), Monmouth
- Church Street, Monmouth (pedestrian access maintained)
- Garrow Road, Mitchel Troy
- R90, Hoop Road to Pilstone House, Whitebrook
- Monnow Street, Monmouth
- St Mary's Street, Monmouth
- Buckwell Road, Earlswood, Shirenewtown
- Mounton Road, Bayfield, Chepstow
- Slurian Road, Undy (prohibition of driving)
- Undy Road, Carrow Hill, Caerwent
Multiway or two-way traffic lights will be in place on the following roads:
- Park Road, Abergavenny (May 14 8pm- May 15 6am)
- Frogmore Street, Abergavenny (May 14 8pm- May 15 6am)
- Pen Y Pound, Abergavenny (May 14 8pm- May 15 6am)
- Merthyr Road, Govilon
- Brecon Road, Abergavenny
- Brecon Road, Llanwenarth
- Crickhowell Road, Gilwern (from May 13)
- Hereford Road, Abergavenny
- Park Crescent, Abergavenny
- Richmond Road, Abergavenny
- Drybridge Street, Monmouth
- Wonastow Road, Monmouth
- Rockfield Road, Monmouth
- St Thomas's Square, Monmouth
- Lower Raglan Road, Llandenny
- B4233, The Hendre
- B4347, The Garth to The Boot, Crossway, Newcastle
- Mitchel Troy Road, Mitchel Troy
- R113, Llanvair-Discoed to Castroggi Brook, Llanfair Discoed
- Bayfield Road, Mounton
- Newport Road, Magor
- Grange Road, Undy
- Steelworks Access Road (A4810), Magor
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here