The closures are being put in place due to necessary road works.

These are the following roads:

Cross Street, Abergavenny

Market Street, Abergavenny

Pwll Du Road, Twyn Wenallt, Gilwern

Pwll Du Road, Clydach

Dan Y Bont, Gilwern

A40, Hardwick Roundabout, Abergavenny (lane closure only May 13 11pm - May 14 6am)

Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli (from May 10 - 14)

Jingle Street, Mitchel Troy (8pm-6am on May 11)

A40, Monmouth - (near its junction with Wye Bridge) (lane closure only May 16/17)

Agincourt Square (locally known as Barton's Lane), Monmouth

Church Street, Monmouth (pedestrian access maintained)

Garrow Road, Mitchel Troy

R90, Hoop Road to Pilstone House, Whitebrook

Monnow Street, Monmouth

St Mary's Street, Monmouth

Buckwell Road, Earlswood, Shirenewtown

Mounton Road, Bayfield, Chepstow

Slurian Road, Undy (prohibition of driving)

Undy Road, Carrow Hill, Caerwent

Multiway or two-way traffic lights will be in place on the following roads: