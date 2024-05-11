VEHICLES will be banned on a number of roads in Monmouthshire this week. 

The closures are being put in place due to necessary road works. 

These are the following roads:

  • Cross Street, Abergavenny
  • Market Street, Abergavenny
  • Pwll Du Road, Twyn Wenallt, Gilwern
  • Pwll Du Road, Clydach
  • Dan Y Bont, Gilwern
  • A40, Hardwick Roundabout, Abergavenny (lane closure only May 13 11pm - May 14 6am)
  • Old Hereford Road, Pantygelli (from May 10 - 14)
  • Jingle Street, Mitchel Troy (8pm-6am on May 11)
  • A40, Monmouth - (near its junction with Wye Bridge) (lane closure only May 16/17)
  • Agincourt Square (locally known as Barton's Lane), Monmouth
  • Church Street, Monmouth (pedestrian access maintained)
  • Garrow Road, Mitchel Troy
  • R90, Hoop Road to Pilstone House, Whitebrook 
  • Monnow Street, Monmouth
  • St Mary's Street, Monmouth
  • Buckwell Road, Earlswood, Shirenewtown
  • Mounton Road, Bayfield, Chepstow
  • Slurian Road, Undy (prohibition of driving)
  • Undy Road, Carrow Hill, Caerwent

Multiway or two-way traffic lights will be in place on the following roads:

  • Park Road, Abergavenny (May 14 8pm- May 15 6am)
  • Frogmore Street, Abergavenny (May 14 8pm- May 15 6am)
  • Pen Y Pound, Abergavenny (May 14 8pm- May 15 6am)
  • Merthyr Road, Govilon 
  • Brecon Road, Abergavenny
  • Brecon Road, Llanwenarth
  • Crickhowell Road, Gilwern (from May 13)
  • Hereford Road, Abergavenny
  • Park Crescent, Abergavenny
  • Richmond Road, Abergavenny
  • Drybridge Street, Monmouth
  • Wonastow Road, Monmouth
  • Rockfield Road, Monmouth
  • St Thomas's Square, Monmouth
  • Lower Raglan Road, Llandenny
  • B4233, The Hendre
  • B4347, The Garth to The Boot, Crossway, Newcastle
  • Mitchel Troy Road, Mitchel Troy
  • R113, Llanvair-Discoed to Castroggi Brook, Llanfair Discoed
  • Bayfield Road, Mounton
  • Newport Road, Magor
  • Grange Road, Undy
  • Steelworks Access Road (A4810), Magor