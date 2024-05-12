WITH THE warmest weekend of the year now here, a lot of people will be looking to get out to the pub for a drink and to hang out with friends.
With that in mind, we've picked out five of the best in Newport for a visit this weekend, according to TripAdvisor.
Potters
Location: 22-24 Upper Dock Street, Newport, NP20 1DL
Overall rating: Four stars
Situated in the heart of Newport City Centre and one of the last original pubs in Newport, Potters has been owned by the same people for 14 years. Offering an urban, vintage feel with traditional pub comforts, they offer a "warm welcome and exceptional service" in "glorious surroundings" , including weekly live music from local bands. Providing good value for money with plenty of people planning to return.
Hanbury Arms
Location: Hanbury Close, Caerleon, Newport NP18 1AA
Overall rating: Four stars
The highest rated pub in Caerleon, this pub offers a range of diets and cuisines, and provides a "great atmosphere" as a local. Staff are always "happy and friendly" with the nearby Quayside being lovely to sit out on when the weather is good. Plenty of visitors come to this pub for special occasions, such as Mother's Day.
The Pen and Wig
Location: 22-24 Stow Hill, Newport NP20 1JD
Overall rating: Four stars
Dubbed the "best pub in Newport" by numerous reviews out of 152, this place is "so professional and friendly". Many people "highly recommend" the pub, with particular praise reserved for the carvery which customers have called "delicious". Customers have been delighted by the value for money and "great service and quality".
Ye Olde Bull Inn
Location: 11A High Street, Caerleon, Newport
Overall rating: Four stars
Described as "first class" by one reviewer, with all the food "superb" with friendly service. Many have said they will return and would highly recommend that people "give this place a try". Their menus for special occasions, such as Mother's Day, are deemed "a real treat", with "exemplary" service, and another customer saying they "love it and will definitely return".
The Dodger
Location: 6-8 Chepstow Road Near Clarence Place, Newport NP19 8EA
Overall rating: 4 and a half stars
The food here is "absolutely stunning" with "superb value for money". The staff are praised for their service and treatment of customers, with people calling it an "amazing pub", including praise for both the food and drink. It is clearly popular with locals who visit regularly who say they "always enjoy it" and the food and service "never disappoints".
