A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed after he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.
Carl Hodge, 41, from Newport pleaded guilty to the charge that was committed against his victim in the Malpas Road area of the city.
The offence occurred two years ago in August 2022.
Hodge, of Gaer Vale, had initially denied the assault.
MORE NEWS: Cage fighter broke man’s jaw outside pub with single punch
Judge Vanessa Francis jailed the defendant for 21 months at Cardiff Crown Court.
Hodge will have to serve half of that sentence before being released back into the community on licence.
He has to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.
Hodge was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the next five years.
The defendant was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.
He must pay a surcharge following his release from custody.
- Gwent Police have been contacted to release a mugshot of Hodge but they have not provided one to date.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article