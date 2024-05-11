Carl Hodge, 41, from Newport pleaded guilty to the charge that was committed against his victim in the Malpas Road area of the city.

The offence occurred two years ago in August 2022.

Hodge, of Gaer Vale, had initially denied the assault.

Judge Vanessa Francis jailed the defendant for 21 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

Hodge will have to serve half of that sentence before being released back into the community on licence.

He has to register as a sex offender for the next 10 years.

Hodge was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the next five years.

The defendant was also made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.

He must pay a surcharge following his release from custody.