HAVE you seen this missing man?
Bruce Harris, 48, from Cwmbran, was last seen at around 9.10am today on Friday, May 10.
He is of medium build with curly, grey hair.
Gwent Police ask: "If you've seen him, call 101 or DM us, quoting log 2400151979.
"Bruce is asked to contact us also."
