A MAN who strangled his ex-girlfriend has been jailed.
Thug Kellan Pope, 22, from Newport brutally attacked his former partner in her own home.
The defendant throttled the woman on May 29 last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
Pope, of Ogmore Crescent, Bettws pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation.
He was locked up for 16 months.
The defendant was ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge by Judge Carl Harrison.
He must pay the surcharge within three months of his release from custody.
- Gwent Police have been contacted over a mugshot of Pope but they have not released one to date.
