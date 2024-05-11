GWENT Police are appealing for information to find a missing girl.
Ruby Peck, 15, was last seen at her home address in Llandogo in Monmouthshire on Tuesday, May 7 at around 8am.
She is described as being around 5ft 3in tall with shoulder length, straight dark coloured hair and has links to the Chepstow and Caldicot areas.
Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400148379.
"Ruby is asked to contact us also."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article