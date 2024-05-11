Ruby Peck, 15, was last seen at her home address in Llandogo in Monmouthshire on Tuesday, May 7 at around 8am.

She is described as being around 5ft 3in tall with shoulder length, straight dark coloured hair and has links to the Chepstow and Caldicot areas.

Gwent Police said: "Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400148379.

"Ruby is asked to contact us also."