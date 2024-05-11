Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Simon Naylor, 36, from Newport, who was last seen in Williams Close at around 3.35pm on Friday May 10.

He is described as of slim build with short, blond hair and is around 5’ 6” tall. He also wears glasses.

Those with any information are urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "If you have any information on Simon’s whereabouts, call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting reference 2400152489.

"Simon is also asked to get in touch with us."