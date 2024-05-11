Seren James, 15, had last been seen on St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, at around 9am on Wednesday, May 8.

Gwent Police, who launched the appeal, described Ms James as "around 5 ft 3 inches tall, of slim build with bright red hair past her shoulders and black roots."

Officers said they were "concerned for her welfare".

In an update today the force announced that Seren had been found.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Seren James, 15, who had been reported as missing, has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal."