SKIES across South Wales were lit up in a brilliant pink and green from the Northern Lights last night.
The rare spectacular display was captured in Caerleon, Abertillery, Cwmbran, Chepstow, Ebbw Vale and the Griffithstown area of Pontypool.
The natural phenomenon is caused by electrically charged particles from the Sun travelling millions of miles getting caught in the Earth’s magnetic field.
These particles accelerate down towards the north and south poles into the atmosphere, which essentially heats them up and creates the effect.
The different colours in the atmosphere are caused by different gases burning as part of this process with green being characteristic of oxygen while hints of purple, blue or pink are caused by nitrogen, Royal Museums Greenwich reports.
The South Wales Argus has received so many stunning pictures of the colourful spectacle from readers - thank you.
Lauren Iles said the lights were "absolutely stunning to witness" in Griffithstown.
Martin Murkin said he was "so surprised" to see the lights in the Bulwark area of Chepstow.
Mr Murkin said: "Myself and my husband Phil were so surprised. It was always on his life bucket list to see them.
"We never expected to catch them this far south and especially with the local light pollution from streets lights. Extremely lucky saves a fortune not having to travel to artic circle now."
While Hannah Faulkner called the spectacle "absolutely beautiful." Hannah's daughter Aleshia-May, 11, took some beautiful pictures of the stunning display from their back garden in Six Bells, Abertillery.
Rhian Phillips who witnessed the display on Llangynidyr Moor said "I don't think I will ever get over this."
Jo Hadley she she was "amazed" by the incredible sight in Abertillery.
Ms Hadley said: "I've tried to capture them before but this is the best experience personally.
"What a show it was. I was amazed."
David Gough in Ebbw Vale said he was "absolutely buzzing" to see the Northern Lights.
Mr Gough said: "It was fantastic. It was like the sky was coming down. I was absolutely buzzing to see it.
"I phoned my mother. She was shocked to see them herself.
"I've wanted to see it most of my life. It was clear to the eye."
The visibility of the Northern Lights was increased on Friday because of an "extreme" geomagnetic storm, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NOAA said the G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and is the strongest level of geomagnetic storm, hit earth on Thursday.
Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said the Northern Lights may be visible tonight.
"Those conditions could continue on Saturday night but we still have to work out some details on where exactly that will be," he added.
