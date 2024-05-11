Shane Paul Anthony Hale, from the Pontycymer area, died after a single-vehicle crash which happened shortly before 6:30am on Friday May 10 on the A4064 in Pontycymer.

The crash involved an orange KTM 125cc motorcycle.

Shane's family wish to thank all those who stopped at the scene and those who attempted to save Shane, and also for all the kind messages they have received since.

The family wish to have privacy during this difficult time.

South Wales Police is continuing their appeal for witnesses and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage; please contact us, quoting occurrence number 2400151509."