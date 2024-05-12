Ysgol Bryn Onnen in Pontypool hosts around 200 children from the town and Blaenavon.

In 2018 the primary school named the South Wales Argus school of the week.

There is a "wonderful working relationship between staff and pupils and a clear priority is placed on improving pupils’ well-being".

Pupils’ care and support towards each other is a strong feature, "for example when the oldest pupils play happily with the youngest pupils during break times".

Most pupils show a sense of pride in their school and their community.

The report says: "Most understand the importance of attending school regularly and, as a result, the attendance rate is positive."

Outside Ysgol Bryn Onnen (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

Teachers and assistants know the pupils well and respond purposefully to their needs successfully

The youngest pupils develop independent skills increasingly skilfully as they work in small groups without adult guidance.

However, inspectors noted, "most pupils in Years 3 to 6 do not build on their independent learning skills effectively enough".

Although all pupils start school without having had previous access to the Welsh language, they acquire the language quickly.

By the reception class, many pupils "develop an increasing range of vocabulary and respond appropriately to familiar instructions and questions."

Staff work together purposefully to encourage pupils to speak Welsh from their first time at the school.

Teachers provide learning activities that offer appropriate opportunities for pupils to celebrate Wales and Welsh traditions.

For example, pupils are given an opportunity to climb the nearby mountain so that they can appreciate the landscapes of the local area.

Pupils from Ysgol Bryn Onnen (Image: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk)

All members of staff show "consistent commitment to ensuring that all pupils enjoy and learn at school".

Following a "period of instability in terms of staffing, the headteacher has restructured the senior management team, which includes the appointment of a new deputy headteacher".

However, "teachers do not provide enough opportunities that challenge most pupils to achieve to the best of their ability and make sufficient progress in their learning".

Staff use "praise and oral feedback appropriately in activities to celebrate pupils’ successes and guide them towards the next steps in their learning".

Staff help pupils to understand issues relating to equality, diversity and inclusion appropriately. In whole-school assemblies, staff discuss how to be good citizens in society.

The oldest pupils also take part in a project with a group of local residents in Blaenavon.

Recommendations made by Estyn