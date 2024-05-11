The collision happened in Chepstow at around 9am on Tuesday, May 7 on the A466 Wye Valley Link Road.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended, alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved two vehicles – a white Mercedes bin lorry and a white Ford Ranger.

“The driver of the bin lorry, a 54-year-man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.”

They added: “Enquiries are ongoing and we're asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, between 8.55am and 9.05am, to contact us.

“Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400147455.”