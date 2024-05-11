South Wales Argus
Road closed as emergency services at scene of crash

Emergency services at scene of crash on Cwmbran roundabout

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Emergency services are dealing with crash on Ty Gwyn Way Cwmbran between the Cheeky Monkeys roundabout and Ty Gwyn bungalows.
  • The road is closed and diversions are in place.
  • The crash involved one person on a motorised scooter.

