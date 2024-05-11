Nathan Smith was jailed for 14 months after he assaulted his 19-year-old daughter Shania Smith at Penally Manor on December 17.

In a statement read to Swansea Crown Court, Ms Smith said that she “felt so let down” by her dad’s actions.

“I just don’t feel safe,” she said.

The court was told that Smith overheard his daughter telling one of her colleagues that he was annoying her.

He asked her to come to his room for a chat, prosecutor Regan Walters said, before telling her “not to disrespect him in front of people he didn’t know”.

Ms Smith replied that she was not disrespecting him and that he was annoying her.

As she went to leave the room, Smith grabbed her and threw her on to the bed.

“The defendant grabbed her by the neck using both hands,” Mr Walters said, adding that Ms Smith was still able to breathe.

Smith then pulled her up, holding her by the chest, and pushed her against a wall.

Mr Walters said that Ms Smith was able to get towards the door again, but again the defendant grabbed her and dragged her back in to the room.

Colleagues outside the room intervened and separated the pair.

The police were eventually called and arrived around four hours after the incident.

In interview, Smith told officers that earlier that day his daughter had been pulled over after she had gone out in the car with other people at the event.

He said he had received a call from the police and had to drive the car back.

Nathan Smith has been jailed for assaulting his own daughter. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Smith, 41, of Salcot Crescent in Croydon, has seven previous convictions for 15 offences.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but denied a charge of strangulation.

These pleas were accepted by the prosecution.

“This is a situation that should have never ever occurred,” said James McKenna, appearing for Smith. “He is appalled by it.

“It’s an unfortunate set of circumstances.

“The defendant’s intention wasn’t to assault his daughter in that room.

“However, things got out of hand very, very quickly.

“This was spontaneous. It was impulsive.”

Smith was jailed for 14 months and his daughter was granted a three-year restraining order against him.