A warrant under the Misuse of Drug Act was executed this morning by Torfaen Neighbourhood Enforcement Team in Cwmbran.

"Multiple offensive weapons were seized", a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Images from the raid show a sea of police officers, with some wearing gloves, entering a property in Cwmbran.

The door to the property now has a Gwent Police notice on it.

Multiple offensive weapons were seized by the force (Image: Gwent Police)

