A NUMBER of weapons were seized in a police raid this morning.
A warrant under the Misuse of Drug Act was executed this morning by Torfaen Neighbourhood Enforcement Team in Cwmbran.
"Multiple offensive weapons were seized", a Gwent Police spokesperson said.
Images from the raid show a sea of police officers, with some wearing gloves, entering a property in Cwmbran.
The door to the property now has a Gwent Police notice on it.
