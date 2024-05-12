ROY HARPER, 51, of Monmouth Close, New Inn, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Corporation Road, Newport on December 10, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JIHYUN HWANG, 22, of Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Risca Road on November 5, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

KAILUM LEVER, 21, of The Crescent, Trecenydd, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Wingfield Crescent Llanbradach on November 8, 2023.

He must complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

LEE LAZENBY, 45, of Energlyn Crescent, Energlyn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 22 months after he admitted drink driving with 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the B4263 on April 18.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CLIVE BRADLEY, 68, of Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on High Street, Rhymney on November 7, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

PATRICK DONOVAN, 33, of St Anthony’s Park Travellers’ Site, Avonmouth, Bristol was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for 32 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Deer Park Lane, Bassaleg, Newport and obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty on May 1.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

JOSEPH AUSTIN, 35, of Garden Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4048 in Blackwood on November 21, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

BELINDA ROWE, 60, of St Arvans Road, Southville, Cwmbran must pay £241 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on October 4, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MICHAEL JAMES IBBOTSON, 32, of Brinell Square, Newport must pay £328 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on October 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW LEGG, 53, of Lon-Y-Gors, Caerphilly must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on July 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILLIP DOYLE, 34, of Dawson Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANTOINETTE REBECCA DINHAM, 44, of Tillery Road, Abertillery must pay £664 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on October 5, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

JASON SUTER, 34, of Melin Street, Cwmfelinfach, Caerphilly must pay £138 in costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WYNFORD DAVID THOMAS, 69, of Festival Crescent, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light in Newport on the A48 SDR on October 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.