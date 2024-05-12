Gareth Heard has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Gus Jones in Ebbw Vale.

The 43-year-old, of no fixed abode, Blackwood is alleged to have demanded money and jewellery there on Wednesday, May 8.

Heard did not enter any pleas and is due to appear before the crown court on June 6.

The defendant was remanded in custody.