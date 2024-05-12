A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court accused of an armed robbery bid at a jewellery store.
Gareth Heard has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Gus Jones in Ebbw Vale.
The 43-year-old, of no fixed abode, Blackwood is alleged to have demanded money and jewellery there on Wednesday, May 8.
Heard did not enter any pleas and is due to appear before the crown court on June 6.
MORE NEWS: Man who strangled his ex-girlfriend jailed
The defendant was remanded in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article