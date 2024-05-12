Richard,36, was first reported missing after last being seen near the Horton Road area of Gloucester at around 1pm on Thursday March 21.

A possible sighting was made of Richard in Newport, on April 15, but there had been no further sightings since then.

At the time the force warned the public that due to his vulnerabilities, Richard may not realise people are trying to help him and his behaviour may be unpredictable, therefore police asked anyone who saw him not to approach him, but to call 999 instead.

In an update today the police announced that Richard had been found in Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday May 10.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: "A 36-year-old man who had been reported missing from Gloucester on 21 March has since been located.

"Richard was located in Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday May 10. Police have thanked the public and media for their help in sharing their appeals to locate him."