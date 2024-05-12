A yellow warning for thunderstorms is in place for this afternoon with heavy showers and thunderstorms expected to develop throughout the day.

The warning for rain will be in place from 8am tomorrow until 11:59 in the evening while today's thunderstorm warning runs from 1pm to 11pm.

Rain is forecast across South Wales and parts of southwest England.

The Met Office advised those living in areas affected by rain warnings to prepare for disruption to public transport and the possibility of some interruption to power supplies.

In tomorrow's weather outlook a spokesperson for the Met Office said: "Turning unsettled from the west with heavy and persistent rain sweeping across much of the country by the afternoon accompanied by blustery winds and feeling much cooler than of late.

"Maximum temperature 17 °C."

Before the thunderstorms roll across the UK and unleash heavy rains, Sunday is set to be the warmest day of the year so far.

The forecaster has predicted highs of 27°C in some parts of Britain as the country has seen a scorching hot May weekend.

In Newport temperatures will peak at a warm 23°C today.