Newport currently has 11 air quality management areas (AQMAs), five of which are about to be revoked having been fully compliant for several years. These five are all centred around motorway junctions.

The six remaining AQMAs are:

Caerleon

Caerleon Road and Chepstow Road

Caerphilly Road

Cefn Road

George Street

Malpas Road

Newport council is now seeking feedback on a draft of its new air quality action plan.

The draft plan sets out actions that the council and communities can take to help improve the air quality in the most polluted areas of the city.

The actions set out in the plan are:

Emissions from transport, which includes promoting cleaner vehicle fleet and alternatives

Emissions from new developments, which is about ensuring low carbon initiatives are built into the planning process for new builds.

Active travel and green infrastructure, which is about promoting use of active travel and building a network to help people to make this choice, as well as increasing our plant and tree levels

Education and awareness, which is about working with schools and communities in the AQMAs on what steps they can take to improve air quality in their area.

Councillor Yvonne Forsey, cabinet member for climate change and biodiversity, said: “I’m very pleased that we are able to publish our draft air quality action plan and get feedback from residents before we finalise it.

“Making sure every part of the city has access to clean air is a big part of our plan to build an ambitious, fairer, greener Newport for everyone.

“The actions set out in the plan are realistic and achievable, and will make a big difference to ensuring that Newport has no air quality management areas in future years.”

A consultation on the draft plan is now open for residents and stakeholders to have their say on the proposals which you can view here.