A FARMER has been ordered to pay nearly £5,000 after he polluted a brook.
Brian Parry, 85, from Raglan, Monmouthshire was sentenced at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
The defendant admitted two counts of causing the discharge or entry of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter – farm slurry, milk and parlour washings – to a tributary of the Wecha Brook on his farm.
The offences were committed on January 19 and September 14 last year.
Parry was prosecuted following an investigation by Natural Resources Wales.
The defendant was fined £265 and ordered to pay £4,442 costs.
He will also have to pay a £106 victim surcharge.
