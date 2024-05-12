Brian Parry, 85, from Raglan, Monmouthshire was sentenced at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant admitted two counts of causing the discharge or entry of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter – farm slurry, milk and parlour washings – to a tributary of the Wecha Brook on his farm.

The offences were committed on January 19 and September 14 last year.

MORE NEWS: Robber marched victim to cashpoint and demanded he take out money 'or else'

Parry was prosecuted following an investigation by Natural Resources Wales.

The defendant was fined £265 and ordered to pay £4,442 costs.

He will also have to pay a £106 victim surcharge.