A GOLF club has been given anti-crime tips by the police after a recent break-in.
The West Monmouthshire Golf Club in Ebbw Vale was visited by an officer.
On X, Gwent Police wrote: “Our Business Crime Officer visited West Monmouthshire Golf Club following a recent burglary.
The club has been given SmartWater technology to mark valuable items
“The Club has been provided with SmartWater technology to mark any valuable items, making them easily identifiable if they are stolen.
"#thievesbeware
"@GwentPCC."
