LUKE MAY, 19, of Libeneth Road, Newport was locked up for four months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran on September 10, 2023.

He was banned from driving for 28 months.

SINEAD CAREY, 23, of Don Close, Bettws, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle which had the ply/cord exposed on the A4042 on October 8, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

WILLIAM HODGKINS, 18, of Queen Street, Nantyglo must pay £210 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

ZAC WATTS, 25, of Upper Salisbury Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on April 20.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

RICHARD BAYTON, 34, of Green Hill Close, Penybryn, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on High Street, Ystrad Mynach on April 20.

He was fined £553 and ordered to pay a £221 surcharge and £85 costs.

KATE BERRY, 40, of Oaksford, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

WAYNE PETE BERRY, 44, of Bryngoleu Street, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood must pay £391 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 in Lower Race on October 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEIGH RICHARD MORAN, 36, of Beeches Road, Trevethin, Pontypool was fined £180 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.

PARVEEN AKHTAR, 52, of Hampden Road, Newport must pay £162 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on October 7, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHEN LEE BRYANT, 41, of Woodland Crescent, Llanfoist, Abergavenny must pay £371 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on October 5, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.